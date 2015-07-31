Immobile injury overshadows Sevilla win at Vicarage Road

A worrying head injury sustained by Ciro Immobile overshadowed Sevilla's 1-0 friendly win at Watford on Friday.

The close-season loan signing from Borussia Dortmund suffered a blow to the head following a collision with goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes early in the first half at Vicarage Road.

Paramedics treated Immobile as the game was stopped for 10 minutes to allow the Italy international to receive medical attention before he was eventually carried from the field on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.

It was Vitolo who netted the only goal of the match 20 minutes from time as he cut in from the wing and unleashed a low drive.

Both sides were earlier denied by the woodwork as Watford striker Odion Ighalo saw his header deflected onto the frame of the game by Beto, who also kept out Troy Deeney, while Coke hit the post.

Defeat ended Watford's pre-season campaign in disappointing fashion ahead of their Premier League opener at Everton next weekend, while next up for Sevilla is a friendly at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday before the UEFA Super Cup showdown with Barcelona.