Immobile will be fine, insists team doctor
Italy medical staff are convinced that striker Ciro Immobile will be fine, despite being taken off on a stretcher in their win over Norway.
New coach Antonio Conte again chose to partner Immobile with Simone Zaza up front in his new-look Italy side and the decision paid dividends in Tuesday's 2-0 victory in Oslo.
Zaza opened the scoring and the pair again looked lively as Italy started their Group H Euro 2016 qualifying campaign brightly.
But there was significant cause for concern when Immobile left the field in a stretcher late on.
Italy team doctor Enrico Castellacci called for calm, though, and has insisted that Immobile and Zaza were not seriously hurt.
Castellacci told Rai Sport: "Immobile suffered a trauma to the hip and at first it had completely blocked.
"But after a few minutes he was already doing much better.
"As for Zaza, he has a large cut to his leg, but again nothing to be concerned about. These are easily dealt with."
