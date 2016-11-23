Impact-Toronto MLS play-off delayed due to wrong field dimensions

Ground staff only had one job at Stade Olympique and they failed as kick-off in the MLS Eastern Conference Finals first leg was embarrassingly delayed on Tuesday.

With a capacity crowd of 61,004 eagerly awaiting kick-off in Montreal, the all-Canadian blockbuster against Toronto was pushed back by 38 minutes after the referee determined the penalty area had been drawn incorrectly.

The Impact confirmed kick-off had been delayed due to a "technical problem" as ground staff scrambled frantically to repaint the 18-yard box.

Update: The lines of the 18 yard boxes have been removed. November 23, 2016

Update: One of the 18-yard boxes is complete. November 23, 2016

Stade Olympique is the venue for the opening leg as both teams vie for a spot in the MLS Cup, after the Impact's 20,801-seat stadium was deemed too small.

The Impact reached the Conference Finals after upstaging New York Red Bulls, while Toronto FC crushed New York City in the previous round.