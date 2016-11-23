Impact-Toronto MLS play-off delayed due to wrong field dimensions
The referee in Montreal determined the lines around the penalty area had been drawn incorrectly at Stade Olympique.
Ground staff only had one job at Stade Olympique and they failed as kick-off in the MLS Eastern Conference Finals first leg was embarrassingly delayed on Tuesday.
With a capacity crowd of 61,004 eagerly awaiting kick-off in Montreal, the all-Canadian blockbuster against Toronto was pushed back by 38 minutes after the referee determined the penalty area had been drawn incorrectly.
The Impact confirmed kick-off had been delayed due to a "technical problem" as ground staff scrambled frantically to repaint the 18-yard box.
Update: The lines of the 18 yard boxes have been removed. November 23, 2016
Update: One of the 18-yard boxes is complete. November 23, 2016
Stade Olympique is the venue for the opening leg as both teams vie for a spot in the MLS Cup, after the Impact's 20,801-seat stadium was deemed too small.
The Impact reached the Conference Finals after upstaging New York Red Bulls, while Toronto FC crushed New York City in the previous round.
