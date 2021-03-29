Trending

In Picture: Bafana denied Afcon spot after Sudan defeat

Mohamed Abdel Raman challenged by Thulani Hlatshwayo

Here is a pictorial gallery of Bafana Bafana 2-0 defeat to Sudan in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at the Khartoum International Stadium on Sunday evening. 

Two first half goals by Saifeldin Maki and Abdel Raman Yousif gave hosts Sudan a 2-0 win as Sudan secured second spot in Group C to qualify for next year's Afcon, while South Africa failed to qualify after finishing third in the group.

Here’s a photo gallery of Bafana Bafana's final Afcon qualifier:

Image 1 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 2 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 3 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 4 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 5 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 6 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 7 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 8 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 9 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 10 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 11 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 12 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan

Image 13 of 13

Bafana Bafana vs Sudan