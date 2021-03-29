In Picture: Bafana denied Afcon spot after Sudan defeat

Here is a pictorial gallery of Bafana Bafana 2-0 defeat to Sudan in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at the Khartoum International Stadium on Sunday evening.

Two first half goals by Saifeldin Maki and Abdel Raman Yousif gave hosts Sudan a 2-0 win as Sudan secured second spot in Group C to qualify for next year's Afcon, while South Africa failed to qualify after finishing third in the group.

