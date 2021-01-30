In Picture: Pirates claim Soweto derby bragging rights

Enjoy a pictorial gallery of Orlando Pirates claiming bragging rights in the Soweto Derby, following their 2-1 victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring in the 38th minute against the run of play after Thembinkosi Lorch pounced on a Daniel Akpeyi mistake to slot the ball home from a tight angle.

Pirates then made it 2-0 in the 80th minute when Paseka Mako made a brilliant run down the left wing before delivering a ball into the box, met by Siphesihle Ndlovu, who unleashed a first-time strike to find the back of the net.

Daniel Cardoso then pulled a goal back for Amakhosi in the last five minutes when he directed his towering header into the net at the back post after latching on to a cross from Willard Katsande.

Amakhosi pressed forward in search of an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, but Pirates held on to their lead to snatch all three points and the bragging rights in the latest edition of the Soweto Derby.

Enjoy this photo gallery of the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates: