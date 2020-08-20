In pictures: Liverpool and Leeds’ classic encounters

Premier League champions Liverpool will open the defence of their title with a tantalising clash against promoted Leeds.

The last time the sides met in the top flight was 16 and a half years ago due to Leeds’ relegation in 2004.

Here, the PA news agency looks back some of the best images from what is a fixture steeped in history.

Leeds’ Don Revie and Liverpool’s Bill Shankly lead their sides out for the FA Cup final in 1965 (PA)

Leeds’ Paul Reaney watches on as a Liverpool fan is apprehended for celebrating their winner (PA)

Referee Reg Matthewson sends off Leeds’ Billy Bremner and Liverpool’s Kevin Keegan after a fight in the 1974 Charity Shield (PA)

Bremner had earlier lined up next to new manager Brian Clough, an image recreated in ‘The Damned United’ (PA)

Tony Yeboah enjoyed some memorable days against Liverpool (David Kendall/PA)

Alan Smith (right) made his debut as an unknown at Anfield in 1998 and scored with his first touch (PA)

In November 2000, Mark Viduka scored four as Leeds won 4-3 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Michael Owen scores at Elland Road in 2002 (PA)