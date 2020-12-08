"In the next games we will have him on the field" -Zinnbauer on new signing Makusu

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer says that new signing Jean-Marc Makusu has needed a little time to adapt to the club but now his debut is imminent.

The Sea Robbers were left disappointed on Saturday when they only walked away with a point following an entertaining 2-2 draw in the blistering heat at the Danie Craven Stadium against Cape Town City.

The Soweto giants had a number of chances to seal the point but had to settle for a point and after a fourth draw in six games questions are beginning to be asked about the side ruthlessness in front of goal.

While Zinnbauer has had to deal with a number of injuries and new players settling in Zakhele Lepasa has led the line with this season with several dynamic displays, however marquee signing Makusu waiting in the wings and will soon be called upon as Zinnbauer looks for a killer instinct upfront.

"I hope we get him [soon], he needs a little time, he came to us, trained with us and understands us more and he got the conditioning that he needed and I think in the next games we will have him on the field, we hope," Zinnbauer said.

Pirates are next in action when the face Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday in the MTN8 final.