Ince explains preference for Hull over Inter

The 22-year-old English winger went close to signing for Inter - one of his father Paul's former sides - in May but eventually rejected the Serie A club in favour of Premier League outfit Hull.

Some may see the move as another example of young English players choosing the comforts of home ahead of testing themselves on the continent.

Pundits claim Ince will stagnate at an at-best Premier League mid-table club, rather than polish himself at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and become the kind of player England so rarely produces themselves.

But Ince rejects those ideas, claiming he is willing to be patient to give himself the best chance at a long career.

"I've taken the long route in my career," he told the Hull Daily Mail.

"I took a brave decision at 18 to leave Liverpool when many players would have stayed on. There are not many people who have done that - taken a step back and gone a different route.

"I've gained strength and experience from playing every week. Now I feel it's the right step to play in the Premier League and I can't wait to get started."

In 2011, Ince left Liverpool - where he had yet to make his senior debut - to sign for Blackpool in the Championship.

In England's second tier, Ince played 103 league matches, scoring 32 goals, before spending the second half of last season with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, making eight appearances for one goal.

Having finally had a taste of the Premier League, the skilful midfielder wants more, while he was worried Inter might not back him to play early on in Italy.

"It was very close," Ince said when asked about signing with Inter.

"I went out there and spent a good three or four days there.

"I went to the San Siro, the training ground and it was unbelievable to stand there in that environment. That's an ambition of mine but I don't think you should jump the gun.

"You've got to realise that when you're a young lad you have to educate yourself and make moves for the right reasons. That's all that matters.

"At my age I have to think about football development. I've come here to be educated. Anyone can go to a status club and pick up five or six times more money than you could do in the UK but I'm a footballing person. That's why this move is right for me."