Ince has no regrets over Cardiff call

The 21-year-old was the subject of a bid reported to be in the region of £8million from the Premier League newcomers, but decided to stay at the Championship club to be nearer his newborn child.

And the England Under-21 international has no regrets about rejecting the chance to play in the top flight.

"Another new season is fast approaching, and it looks increasingly like I'll be starting it in the Championship, rather than the Barclays Premier League," Ince wrote in a column for The Daily Mail.

"No complaints from me on that score, despite some people feeling I may have taken a gamble by turning down the chance to sign for newly promoted Cardiff City.

"I certainly didn't see it as a gamble when I returned home from South Wales the other Monday night and phoned my dad (Blackpool manager Paul Ince) to say I was staying. It just felt the right thing to do, after weighing up all the pros and cons.

"The decision was nothing against Cardiff or their manager Malky Mackay, who is a top, top bloke. He phoned my dad to begin with and showed a lot of interest in taking me to Cardiff.

"I respect the way he went about it, and that's why I went down there, to have a look at the club and speak to Malky face to face.

"I'm still very young. At 21, I'm still learning the ropes and developing, and I'm also thoroughly enjoying my football at Blackpool. I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of my team-mates, Ian Holloway, who brought me here, and our fans.

"On top of that, all my family are in the north-west, not least the little baby girl whose recent arrival means I've now got a young family of my own to think of."

Ince plays under his father, Paul, at Bloomfield Road, having moved there from Liverpool in 2011.