Ince has no regrets over Crystal Palace move

The 22-year-old was coveted by several sides in England's top flight during the January transfer window, but opted to sign a loan deal at Selhurst Park from Championship outfit Blackpool.

Interest in Ince stretched further afield, with Ligue 1 high-flyers Monaco thought to have been among his suitors.

But Ince - who scored on his Palace debut in the 3-1 triumph over West Brom on Saturday - has no regrets about his decision to join Tony Pulis' side.

"Why would I want Monaco when I have got Crystal Palace on a day like today?" he told The Sun following his goal against Albion.

"It is great to have that kind of interest from big teams in Europe, but I needed to play in the Premier League and help Palace.

"It is a short-term deal and we will assess what happens in the summer. All I can do is keep working hard and see what happens."

Despite his superb start for Palace, Ince insists he will have to do more to cope with the physicality of the Premier League.

He added: "I need to be physically stronger. I haven't had the luxury of Premier League training week in, week out, weight programmes and that sort of thing.

"I will gain strength but I know if the gaffer has that faith in me to play, sometimes it is what you do with the ball.

"And if I can get into the box and get shots off and put the ball into the back of the net, that's all that matters."