'Incredible' Ronaldo the best in the world, says Navas

Keylor Navas has labelled Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest player in the world following his performance in Saturday's 6-0 triumph over Espanyol.

The Portugal captain had failed to find the net in either of Real's opening Liga fixtures but fully atoned with a rampant display at the Power8 Stadium.

Ronaldo opened the scoring inside seven minutes and completed his hat-trick on the 20-minute mark, before adding a further two in the second half to make him Madrid's all-time top Liga goalscorer with 230 career goals.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas was full of praise for his team-mate, insisting that he inspired confidence in the rest of the squad.

"He's incredible. We all know full well that he's the best player in the world and we're delighted to have him on our team," Navas said.

"When the goals come quickly it fills you with confidence and that helps the team control games better. Now we need to focus on the Champions League and, fingers crossed, we'll be able to hang onto this level of confidence a win.

"The whole team did a great job and we leave here with a very positive feeling. We want our back line to be one of our strong points this year and so far we have been achieving that goal.

"I'm confident, at ease and eager to work hard."