Independiente bid Barco farewell ahead of expected Atlanta switch

Argentina Under-20 star Ezequiel Barco appears to be on the verge of joining MLS side Atlanta United after his current club Independiente bid farewell to the youngster.

Barco has been a revelation for the club since breaking into the first-team during the 2016-17 Superliga season, scoring five goals and providing as many assists.

He also played an integral part of Independiente's Copa Sudamericana success, stepping up and burying a penalty in composed fashion during the second leg of the final, despite being just 18.

That goal ultimately proved vital in the 3-2 aggregate win and Atlanta reportedly took notice, with speculation linking them with a move for the talented midfielder since December.

Atlanta are yet to comment on the move, but Independiente have at confirmed on their official Twitter account that Barco is set to depart.

They posted: "You came as a boy. You were formed in the club and you leave as a champion. Things happens, but glory is eternal. Thanks and success, Ezequiel!"

It has been widely reported that Barco will cost $15million, surpassing MLS' record signing of Michael Bradley, who joined Toronto FC for $10m in 2014.