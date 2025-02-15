Manchester United report: Antony's future has already been decided after new comments from CEO

Manchester United's transfer strategy this season has once again caused controversy and Antony's pathway may now be about to come a whole lot clearer.

Four forwards including the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have all been allowed to leave the club on loan this season, despite the shortcomings seen by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in front of goal in recent weeks.

That has left Ruben Amorim with a huge dilemma to solve in the summer. But one player could have already sealed a permanent exit after a sub-par career so far at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United have already been handed one transfer solution that will delight supporters

Patrick Dorgu is the club's latest arrival, having joined from Lecce last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone is fully aware Manchester United are towing a dangerous line when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, given how often their finances are being highlighted.

Aston Villa have covered a high fraction of Rashford's salary, whilst it also looks like Sancho will join Chelsea on a permanent deal in the summer, which will help somewhat. FourFourTwo understands Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will all leave in 2025 too.

Christian Eriksen is likely to be on the hunt for a new club come the summer months (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is the future of Brazilian winger Antony that looks to be resolved soon, with his loan spell with Real Betis opening up avenues for a potential transfer.

The former Ajax man has often been ridiculed for his performances at Old Trafford but thanks to new comments from Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon, the 24-year-old is more than welcome to stay in Spain.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alarcon was recently asked about retaining Antony at Real Betis for next season and he admitted: “I think so. The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Antony scored his first goal for Betis against Celta Vigo recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Antony is clearly not cut out for the demands Premier League football brings and if a healthy fee arrives for him in the summer, a move elsewhere will likely be explored.

Unless he lights La Liga on fire during the second half of the season, we can only see this transfer heading one way as the summer window fast approaches.