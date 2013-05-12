Independiente draw 0-0 with title-chasing Lanus

Dropping two points at home prevented Lanus from reclaming the lead in the 'Final' championship they lost to Newell's Old Boys, who beat Godoy Cruz 3-1 on Saturday.

Newell's have 28 points and Lanus 27 from 13 matches in the 'Final', second of two championships in the season, with River Plate third with 22 points from 12.

Record South American champions Independiente have taken seven points from their last three matches as they fight to avoid losing their top flight status for the first time.

The Red Devils are 12th in the standings with 16 points but they are in the bottom three of the parallel relegation table calculated on teams' average points over three seasons.

The bottom three are automatically relegated and there are another six matches to the end of season.

"[I'm happy] with the glass half full," Independiente coach Miguelo Angel Brindisi told reporters. "It's good to add [a point] after a second match in which we didn't lose a goal.

"I thought it would be a more open match but there came a point when it looked like a game of chess, whoever made the mistake would lose the match."

Boca Juniors, like Independiente one of Argentina's Big Five clubs, went a record 13th match without a victory, going down 3-0 at San Lorenzo on Saturday.

Arch rivals River Plate, who Boca held 1-1 at home in last weekend's 'Superclasico', will attempt to keep pace with the leaders against All Boys at the Monumental later on Sunday.