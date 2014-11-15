Indian Super League: Chennaiyin seek boost

Marco Materazzi's men were held to a 0-0 draw by Atletico de Kolkata in a top-of-the-table clash on Friday, marking their fourth consecutive draw of a frustrating run of form.

Despite that undesirable streak, Chennaiyin still sit second in the league level on points with leaders Atletico.

And assistant coach Nagul believes that, with six games remaining, they are not far away from ensuring their place in the finals.

"We believe that a couple of wins will be good," Nagul said. "Around two more wins should do it for us. 20 points is our target. It would be good to make it to the semis."

A win over Pune would be a big step towards that aim, but that will be no easy feat against a side who are unbeaten in their last four matches, a sequence that includes a 3-1 win at Atletico.

However, Pune missed the chance to move level with Atletico and Chennaiyin on Saturday.

On that occasion Pune were held to a 0-0 draw by NorthEast United, who will attempt to frustrate an Atletico team that is now without a win in four following the stalemate with Chennaiyin.

With just eight teams in the newly formed league, the fight for the top four spots remains extremely tight.

Even bottom club Delhi Dynamos remain in contention despite having just one win to their name but, ahead of Sunday's game with Kerala Blasters, fans could be forgiven for being pessimistic of the capital club's chances following their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Goa on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Goa will look to build on that comfortable victory as they visit Mumbai City with hopes of potentially breaking into the leading quartet with another success.