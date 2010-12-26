Indonesia storm off during Malaysia defeat

With the score tied 0-0 after 54 minutes, the Indonesian players left the pitch at the Bukit Jalil stadium complaining of the fans' behaviour.

They returned after eight minutes only to concede three goals in 12 minutes as the Malaysian gave themselves a comfortable cushion before travelling to Jakarta for the second leg on Wednesday.

Forward Mohd Safee struck in the 61st and 73rd minutes while midfielder Mohamad Ashari chipped in with a 68th-minute goal.