Indonesian Football Association suspended by FIFA

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has been suspended by FIFA due to government interference.

A row has broken out between the PSSI and Indonesia's Sports and Youth Ministry over which teams are eligible to play in the Indonesian Super League (ISL) - leading to the domestic football season being cancelled.

FIFA set a deadline of May 29 for the dispute to be resolved and have now acted to suspend Indonesia from international competition, less than a fortnight before the country is scheduled to play their next World Cup qualifier against Taiwan, which also doubles as a qualification match for the Asian Cup.

However, Indonesia's national team can continue playing at the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore as the tournament has already started.

A FIFA statement read: "The Executive [Committee] decided to suspend the Indonesia Football Association [PSSI] with immediate effect and until the PSSI would be able to comply with its obligations under arts. 13 and 17 of the FIFA Statutes.

"This decision resulted from the effective "take over" of the activities of PSSI by the Indonesian authorities.

"However, and as an exceptional measure, the national team would be allowed to continue their current participation in the 2015 Southeast Asian Games."