Indonesian season to start despite row

Indonesian football was thrown into turmoil after a group led by oil tycoon Arifin Panigoro announced on Friday it was forming the Indonesian Premier League.

"The ISL will go on as scheduled and the PSSI (football association) forbids all clubs from joining the Premier League because it's not recognised by the association," the Jakarta Globe quoted association president Nurdin Halid as saying.

He added that all 18 clubs in the ISL were scheduled to sign a contract later in the day pledging support to ISL and warned that any Super League club that associated with the new league would be penalised.