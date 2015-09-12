Ineffective Southampton attacking play frustrates Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has demanded that his side improve their attacking play after a frustrating 0-0 draw away at West Brom in the Premier League.

In a match of few chances, in which Saido Berahino came on as a second-half substitute for the hosts just 10 days after saying he would never play for the club again, only Jay Rodriguez went close for Southampton with a close-range header.

And Koeman, whose side are now without a win in their last 10 away league matches, insists that Southampton must become more clinical.

"We played good football, but not many chances, apart from a big one in the first half from Jay," he said.

"We had good organisation and defending, but with all the ball we had you'd expect a little more quality up front, so we have to improve.

"But if you can't score, make sure you don't lose, so I am happy with at least one point. [An away clean sheet] is always important, and I think little chances for West Brom only came from our mistakes.

"The key is to continue how we played, but improve in the final cross, pass or position in the box. We sometimes have too much difficulty to create and score."

Koeman, who was impressed by the returning Victor Wanyama, also expressed his pleasure at the performance of debutant Virgil van Dijk following his move from Celtic late in the transfer window.

"He looks comfortable, he was impressive. He was good in communication, in defending and his passing," he said.

"It's a fantastic sign for the club and for the player that he's shown he can step up straight away."