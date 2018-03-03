Infantino promises positive impact of 'almost perfect' VAR

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is adamant VAR will prove successful if, as expected, it is utilised at the upcoming World Cup.

The technology is on course to be implemented at Russia 2018 after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) pledged its unanimous support at its annual general meeting in Zurich on Saturday.

The final decision is likely to be made at the next FIFA Council meeting on March 16 in Bogota.

Though widespread trials in the likes of England, Germany and Italy have been met with mixed reviews, Infantino claimed a study of approximately 1000 live matches resulted in an improvement in the accuracy of refereeing decisions from 93 per cent to 99 per cent.

"It is almost perfect, [although] it is not perfect. Perfection I think in our world does not exist," Infantino said at a media gathering.

"But we have to have the ambition to be as close to perfection as possible and VAR gets us certainly closer to perfection.

"It can only improve the game, it can only improve the fairness of the game.

"From my side, as FIFA president, I am very happy we give this opportunity and this option.

"I am sure all those who are studying it carefully - really digging into it, looking it as we have done - they will be convinced about the benefits. And everyone will see it as we implement it and as we go on."