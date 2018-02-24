Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL

Mark Flekken experienced an extraordinary seven minutes between the posts for Duisburg against Ingolstadt on Saturday, culminating in an incident that left the goalkeeper a laughing stock.

The Dutchman reacted sharply to keep out Stefan Kutschke's penalty attempt in the 11th minute of the 2. Bundesliga match at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, where Thomas Blomeyer had fouled Alfredo Morales to give away to spot kick.

The hosts capitalised on that important intervention two minutes later, Ahmet Engin scoring to give Duisburg the lead.

But an extraordinary lapse in concentration from Flekken then cost his team their advantage in the 17th minute.

Centre-back Gerrit Nauber got to a speculative long ball ahead of Kutschke and attempted to head the ball safely back to the goalkeeper, only to discover Flekken had inexplicably turned his back on the play to fetch something from the back of the net.

Flekken turned in time to see Kutschke nip in and prod the ball over an unguarded goalline, leaving the horrified number one frozen to the spot in a half-crouch.