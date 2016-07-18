Ings studied Klopp during injury lay-off

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has revealed he spent time studying the methods of manager Jurgen Klopp during a lengthy injury lay-off last season.

Ings sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury ahead of Klopp's appointment in October, ruling him out for the rest of the 2015-16 campaign.

The former Burnley frontman has made a promising start to pre-season, though, scoring in victories over Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

And Ings says his watching brief during his time on the sidelines has given him a head start in preparations for the new Premier League season.

"The training is very intense, very tactical and we're learning every day," he told the club's official website.

"I'm playing catch-up really because I obviously didn't get to train with [Klopp] and the other staff, and get to see the methods.

"What I did do was watch from the sideline and try to pick up as much as I could. I’m just trying to put that into games now.

"My biggest aim is to get fit and get to how I was before I got injured.

"Injuries are horrible for every player. I've had injuries in the past and I've always said that we earn our money when we're injured, because it's the hardest time.

"Playing football is the easy part because you're enjoying it. I'm just glad to be back out there – I can put all that behind me and keep scoring goals."