Ings thanks Liverpool fans after 'special' comeback

Danny Ings was full of praise for Liverpool supporters after they helped make his long-awaited comeback from injury "special". Ings was a second-half substitute for goalscorer Jordan Ibe as Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw with West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The 23-year-old had been out of action since October after rupturing his anterior crucial ligament in his first training session under Jurgen Klopp.

After playing just over 25 minutes at The Hawthorns, and hearing the Liverpool end vociferously chant his name, Ings was grateful to those who had helped him throughout his seven months of recovery.

"It's hard to put into words how much this afternoon meant to me, but it's important to say thank you to the people who made it so special and made it happen," Ings told Liverpool's official club website.

"The supporters were unreal, absolutely out of this world. I didn't expect them to sing my name after I've been out for that long, but it made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up and made me realise just why this place is what it is.

"Getting back on the pitch at West Brom was brilliant, but it's only the start. I know I'm going to have to keep working harder and harder each day to remain in contention at this great club. It's something I'm really looking forward to."

The England international also thanked Klopp and his Liverpool team-mates including Joe Gomez, who suffered the same type of injury as Ings early in the season.

"I also want to thank my team-mates for everything they've done for me while I've been battling to get back to full fitness,” he added.

"The atmosphere at Melwood is brilliant and we've got a dressing room of lads who get behind you and drive you on. Without them, the rehab would have been so much harder. Joe Gomez in particular has been with me throughout this and for a young lad, he's been immense.

"Of course, not just for putting me on today, but also for how he's been since he's come in, the gaffer has been different class.

"He's been supportive all the way through and I can't wait to repay the faith he's shown in me, even while I've not been available to help him on the pitch.

"Finally, I need to thank two hugely important groups of people: the Liverpool medical team and my family and friends."