Iniesta: Barca will give '200%' against Atletico

Both Barcelona and fellow title contenders Atletico Madrid dropped valuable points last weekend, setting up a fascinating title showdown between the two sides at Camp Nou on Sunday.

However, Iniesta is confident that the Barcelona fans will help push Gerardo Martino's side over the line in their title tilt.

He said: "They'll be giving 200 per cent just like the players. Let's hope we can all celebrate a win together.

"We have a one-off chance to win the league at home and in front of our supporters."

Iniesta also insists that the winner of Sunday's decider will be deserving champions.

"Whoever wins will deserve it – why won't we deserve it if we win? We've led the table, lost big games, won big games.

"The league is about a whole season of effort, but right now, we will be putting a whole year's work on a ninety minute game" Iniesta stressed.

The World Cup hero and Barcelona playmaker has had a frustrating season, but maintains that the team will give their all to reclaim the title, although he claims that a game of this magnitude is a slightly alien experience.

"I think we have all signed up for this – a must win game in the last match of the season, at home to Atletico Madrid.

"This team has never had that tension of going into the last game with the title at stake".

Barcelona have had a dismal season by their high standards, and Iniesta acknowledged that improvements will have to be made next term.

"Winning the league can't cover up a poor season and if we do win it that shouldn't change anything about the future of the team.

"Winning the league would be a great way to sign off and to thank Martino after all he has had to go through."

And Iniesta has assured fans that Barca will go on the attack come Sunday.

"Whether we've done things right this season or not, this is our final. We have to ensure we play with pace and skill and take our chances".