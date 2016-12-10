Iniesta: Barcelona never despaired against Osasuna

Andres Iniesta says Barcelona always remained confident they would see off Osasuna in Saturday's LaLiga encounter despite missing a number of fine chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The Catalans eventually cruised to a comfortable 3-0 away win courtesy of a Luis Suarez strike and a Lionel Messi double, but things were looking less rosy at half-time with the score still level.

"Playing away from home is difficult but we kept going and we were able to show our quality with some good football which made the difference in the end," Iniesta told reporters.

"We are happy with the win and with the way we played. We created plenty of chances, but failed to take them in the first half. But we never despaired. We knew the physical exertion would take its toll on them as we dominated the game.

"We kept on going in the second half and we eventually got the goals we were after via Suarez and Messi.

"The objective was to get the three points and we achieved that.

"It was also important to keep a clean sheet and we did not lose possession often. We were looking for space all game and we managed to find space all the time. That is crucial to our game."