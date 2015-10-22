Iniesta completes Barcelona training session

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he is "feeling good" after completing his first training session following his hamstring injury.

The Spain playmaker damaged his right leg in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen on September 29, and has sat out the last three matches for Luis Enrique's side.

Iniesta trained with the rest of the first-team squad on Thursday, though, and took to his official Twitter account to express his optimism about his continued recovery.

"First training with my team-mates complete!!! Happy and feeling good!!!" he wrote.

Barcelona face Eibar at Camp Nou on Sunday looking to keep pace with Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the top of the Liga table.