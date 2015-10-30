Iniesta returns to Barca squad for Getafe clash

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe after captain Andres Iniesta was passed fit to play.

The Spain midfielder has been out of action since being forced off with a hamstring injury in last month's 2-1 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the 31-year-old has been named in the squad that will make the trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Barca aim to keep pace with leaders Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Joining Iniesta in Luis Enrique's travelling party is fellow midfielder Sergi Roberto, who has shaken off a groin injury sustained in the Champions League meeting BATE earlier this month.

Barca are level with Madrid on 21 points after nine La Liga games.