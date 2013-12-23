Iniesta 'so happy' to be staying at Barcelona

The Spain midfielder signed a new deal, which was agreed last week, on Monday to end talk of a move away from Camp Nou.

Having joined Barcelona at the age of 12, Iniesta is now set to remain with the club until at least June 2018, when he will be 34.

"I am so happy for staying here and I will carry on living my old dream playing more years for Barcelona," Iniesta said.

"It makes me happy basically because I feel fit to keep the level I showed all the years I've been here and hopefully to improve this level."

Iniesta is content to focus on the current campaign, rather than his possible decisions when his new deal comes to an end.

"I like to think about this moment, I am 29 years and I have some years to be at level this club ask me," he added.

"This is my main motivation right now. When I will be 34 years old we will see how I am feeling.

"But, right now, I’m very happy with how everything is going."