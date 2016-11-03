Iniesta tweets message to knee brace as injury recovery continues

Andres Iniesta has posted an image of his now unneeded knee brace on Twitter and declared he never wants to see it again as he continues to recover from injury.

The Spain international is recovering from an injury suffered in last month's win against Valencia and appears to have reached a point where the brace is no longer required.

Alongside an image of the discarded knee support, he wrote: "Next step! You have helped me a lot but I never want to see you again."

Barca expect Iniesta to miss six to eight weeks of action, making him a major doubt for El Clasico against Real Madrid on December 3 – exactly six weeks after he suffered the problem.

"It's not an easy moment, it will be a few weeks - but it could have been a lot worse," Iniesta said after suffering the injury, which led to him being taken off on a stretcher at Mestalla.