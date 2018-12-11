Iniesta visits Messi and former club Barcelona
Andres Iniesta paid former club Barcelona a visit as the Vissel Kobe veteran enjoys the J.League off-season.
There was a reunion in Barcelona, where club great Andres Iniesta met up with Lionel Messi and his former team-mates.
World Cup winner Iniesta left Barca for Japanese side Vissel Kobe in May after 16 trophy-laden seasons at Camp Nou.
But the 34-year-old star paid his ex-club a visit on Monday, ahead of Barca's Champions League clash against Tottenham.
Iniesta was pictured with Messi, Luis Suarez and others as he enjoys the J.League off-season.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.