Iniesta wants to make history with Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta is determined to make history at the Club World Cup and become the first side to win the competition three times in its current format.

The Catalans previously won the tournament in 2009 and 2011, seeing off Estudiantes and Santos, respectively.

They meet Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao in the semi-finals on Thursday of this year's edition and Iniesta is determined to make the most of the opportunity.

"We're demanding the very best of ourselves, just as we always do at this club. Every time we've come here we've always been very impressed, and we want to create the very best impression on the fans," the Spain international told the official FIFA website.

"We want to win another title and round off a spectacular year. It's a great opportunity. We came to Japan to win another title and we're absolutely determined to do so. We're very excited.

"We know that we're the favourites, and that's making us take the tournament even more seriously.

"I think we have a fantastic squad. We all know the kind of football we want to play and we're all pulling in the same direction. We've had a fantastic year in which we've won the lot, deservedly so. And we want to do it again."

Barcelona will meet River Plate in the final on Sunday if they manage to see off Guangzhou.