Injured Alaba to miss Austria double-header

David Alaba will miss Austria's fixtures against Northern Ireland and Denmark after injuring his hamstring while playing for Bayern Munich.

The defender hobbled out of Bayern's shock 3-0 home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday and the club have now confirmed he will not be available for the Nations League clash with Northern Ireland or the friendly against Denmark.

An update on Bayern's official website confirmed that he suffered a minor hamstring strain.

However, Alaba is set to return for their next Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg on October 20 as Bayern seek a response to their current poor run.

Alaba had been named in the Austria squad for the upcoming two matches, where Austria will themselves hope to bounce back from their opening Nations League defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina.