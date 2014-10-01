Injured Berbatov could miss PSG showdown

Berbatov was substituted in the 52nd minute of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group C encounter at the Stadion Petrovsky in St Petersburg as Monaco produced a strong performance to earn a creditable 0-0 draw.

But they could now be without the Bulgarian striker for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to the Parc des Princes.

"I do not know if he will play against PSG," Jardim said.

Despite that blow, Jardim was pleased with his side's display, which would likely have resulted in a victory if not for the showing of Zenit goalkeeper Yuri Lodygin, who denied the principality club with a string of good saves.

"My team played very well," he added. "We had at least three clear chances, the team was well balanced and I consider this a good result.

"Our strategy in the next games will be the same, defend well and try to win.

"We studied our opponents and our goal was to eclipse Zenit's three main players, Danny, Hulk and [Salomon] Rondon and I think we succeeded."