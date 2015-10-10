Injured David Luiz leaves Brazil squad

David Luiz will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifier with Venezuela after leaving the squad due to injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender took a knock to the knee after a challenge with Chile striker Eduardo Vargas during Brazil's 2-0 defeat to the Copa America winners.

The former Chelsea man has now headed back to the French capital after national team doctors deemed he should not be risked against Venezuela on Wednesday.

Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe will also depart the camp after picking up a problem in training.

"Defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe have left the squad," read a statement released by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

"They were examined and assessed by doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, and it was found they will not recover in time to face Venezuela at the Arena Castelao in Fortaleza.

"No replacement for the two players will be called up."

PSG now face a nervous wait over whether David Luiz will be fit to face Bastia next Saturday or Real Madrid in the Champions League on October 21.