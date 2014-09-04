Injured Draxler to miss Scotland clash

The Schalke midfielder was withdrawn just 33 minutes into the world champions' 4-2 friendly defeat against Gerardo Martino's side in Dusseldorf on Wednesday and will miss Sunday's Group D opener at Signal Iduna Park.

"It could have been a lot worse if I had made two or three more sprints," said Draxler.

Jerome Boateng could be back in the starting line-up on Sunday after the defender missed out against Argentina through injury.

Fellow centre-back Mats Hummels is not expected to be fit enough to play against Gordon Strachan's side.

Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze were on target in the second half against Argentina, but the damage had already been done.