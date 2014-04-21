Injured duo a concern for Hull boss Bruce
Shane Long and Sone Aluko are doubts for Hull City's trip to Fulham next weekend after picking up calf and hamstring injuries respectively.
Long started in their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday but was substituted at half-time and replaced by Matty Fryatt, having wasted a handful of opportunities in the opening half.
Aluko was not involved in the matchday squad, having expressed his dissatisfaction at being benched in recent weeks, and Bruce is beginning to grow concerned at the forward's mounting injury problems.
“He's (Long) got a calf injury, we'll see how he is, he'll be touch and go for the weekend," Bruce said after Sunday's defeat.
“Sone Aluko nicked a hamstring on Thursday, unfortunately it's becoming too often (that he gets injured).
"We get him up to speed and he breaks down again, it's a huge disappointment and a concern.
"It's not serious but could be 10-12 days (before he's back); he's 50-50 for next week."
Victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage could secure Hull's place in the top flight for next season, they currently sit six points above the bottom three with four games remaining.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.