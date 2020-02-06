Trending

Injured Grivosti to miss rest of season for Ross County

By

Ross County defender Tom Grivosti has confirmed he is  out for the season following surgery.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since October after picking up a toe injury against Rangers.

He sought further advice in recent weeks and has undergone an operation.

Grivosti wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to be missing the rest of this season after my op today. Been a tough few months with this injury but I’ll be back.”