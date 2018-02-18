Injured Higuain forced off against Torino

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain was taken off just 15 minutes into the derby clash with Torino after picking up an injury.

The Argentina international landed heavily five minutes into Sunday's match after hurdling goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu when trying to reach Miralem Pjanic's throughball.

The 29-year-old tried to continue after receiving treatment but eventually had to be replaced by Federico Bernardeschi. It appeared Higuain had hurt his ankle.

It will come as a concern for Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in his side's season.

Juve take on Atalanta in Serie A next Sunday before the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against the same opponents three days later.

They then begin March with a trip to Lazio, four days before they take on Tottenham in the Champions League last 16, who hold the edge in the tie on away goals after a 2-2 draw in Turin.