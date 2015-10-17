Injured Ings vows to impress Klopp

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has vowed to come back stronger than ever and impress new manager Jurgen Klopp while he sits on the sidelines.

Ings, 23, ruptured an anterior crucial ligament while training for Liverpool on Wednesday, after making his England debut against Lithuania on Monday.

The ACL injury means Ings is set to miss at least six months and could sit out England's Euro 2016 campaign in France.

However, Ings is not letting the bad news get him down and he is determined to make an impression on Klopp.

"As modern-day professionals it all comes down to how you perform on the pitch," Ings told The Telegraph.

"But you can’t perform on the pitch unless you are doing all the stuff off it in the correct manner, especially at this level.

"The only way I can get in his [Klopp's] thoughts and show him what a good professional I am is the way I am in the gym or by being positive around the lads. Sometimes negativity can rub off on players and I don’t want to affect their performance.

"When you are injured you have to keep a positive mindset and keep moving forward.

"I feel better than I expected to feel and that might come from the fact I have had previous injuries that have been quite lengthy before or it might just be the fact I made my debut for England and I was playing all the recent games for Liverpool.

"I think it is important not to get too down. There will be a few down days when I am not feeling myself and I am gutted I cannot be out with the team. But I am trying to stay as positive as I can be."

He added: "You can be as strong as you want to be. The stronger I come back mentally and physically, the more chance I have of being in the thoughts of the England manager. Those things are realistic."