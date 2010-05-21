Injured Zoua out of Cameroon squad
By app
YAOUNDE - Uncapped teenager Jacques Zoua has withdrawn from Cameroon's preliminary squad for the World Cup because of a hamstring injury, team officials said on Friday.
The 18-year-old FC Basel striker suffered the injury last weekend when his Swiss club beat Young Boys Berne 2-0 in their last game of the season.
Zoua was one of nine uncapped players called up for Cameroon's pre-World Cup training camp in the Austrian Alps, which gets underway on Friday.
The striker made his Swiss league debut last November and also played for Cameroon's under-20 side at the World Youth Championships in Egypt last year.
At the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa, Cameroon will play in Group E along with Denmark, Japan and the Netherlands.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.