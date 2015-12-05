Injuries will not force signings - Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini sees no reason to bring players to the club during the January transfer window, despite Manchester City suffering a league-high number of injuries.

City have suffered 36 separate injuries - most of which have been soft-tissue problems - but Pellegrini maintains his confidence in the squad, insisting he sees no need to recruit reinforcements.

Injuries could potentially play a key role in undermining City's title challenge this season, however, the Chilean boss is satisfied with his current crop of players.

"The squad for this year is ready," Pellegrini said. "We are not thinking to replace for the amount of injuries we’ve had. Really, we are not thinking about that.

"I am so happy with the position we are in at this moment in every competition."

Pellegrini attributed the high-tempo of the Premier League for his team's unusually high number of injuries, avoiding the opportunity to blame his medical staff.

"It’s the reality of lots of different clubs," he said.

"Not only our team. I think Arsenal have the same problem. Liverpool has the same problem. Real Madrid has the same problem.

"So when you have to play so many games, especially here in the Premier League, that it's so intense every game, and so often it is not easy for the players not to have muscle injuries."

City Football Group announced a £265million deal with Chinese consortium CMC this week, leading to speculation the Manchester club are set to make a move for Lionel Messi.

Pellegrini believes City are one of a cluster of teams that can compete for the world's best and said he is always interested in signing high-quality players.

"If you want to be the most important people in football or one of the most important, you must be able to bring all the best players here," he said.

"We are always trying to do it but it is not easy because there are a lot of clubs, five or six, that can do it also.

"That depends on the style, in the work but it is important not to give advantage in the options you have to buy those players."