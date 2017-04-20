Injury won't impact Wilshere's Arsenal future, says Wenger

Contract talks between Arsenal and Jack Wilshere will not be affected by his latest injury set-back, manager Arsene Wenger has insisted.

The Gunners confirmed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old has suffered a fractured fibula and will be out of action until next season.

Wilshere has spent 2016-17 on loan at Bournemouth after becoming concerned about a lack of first-team opportunities at Emirates Stadium, with the England international expected to hold talks about an extension to his contract on his return to north London.

Wenger says there have been no discussions as yet over Wilshere's deal, which expires at the end of next season, but stressed that his leg break will not be a factor in holding up talks.

"This injury is nothing to do with the extension of his contract," Wenger told a news conference on Thursday. "We haven't entered into any negotiations."

Boss, what can you tell us about 's recovery plan?Watch LIVE April 20, 2017

Wenger admits he was saddened by news of the latest blow to Wilshere in a career blighted by injury problems and says he expects him to be back in full training in July.

"We think it's a very simple fracture and it doesn't need any surgery. He'll be back in July for normal training," he said. "We need patience and let's hope it all goes well.

"He's a player of Bournemouth until the end of the season but we have a good understanding with the medical staff. The rehab will be made here because the season will be over and the loan ends. During the break, all the rehab will be made here.

"I was sad because Jack is a great football player, great football brain. His career has been stopped by many injuries. At the top level today the most important thing is consistency. The game is of such intensity that it takes you a while to get rhythm and consistency back.

"When you look at the players at the top, like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, they play 50 games a year, they have the luck not to be stopped by injuries."