Inler rues late miss in Inter stalemate

Rafael Benitez's third-placed Napoli had to settle for a second consecutive stalemate, this time held scoreless by European hopefuls Inter at the San Siro.

Both teams had opportunities to claim maximum points, though the best chance fell to Inler, but the Swiss international midfielder's effort cannoned off the post with eight minutes remaining.

"It's a shame, as I could've won it, but I had to take the shot in front of Samir Handanovic," Inler told Sky Sport Italia post-game. "It's a pity."

Napoli have collected five points from a possible 12 in recent weeks but the dual top-flight champions have already switched their attention to next week's Coppa Italia final against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico.

"We certainly could've done more tonight, but it was a good performance and now we'll train well ahead of Fiorentina," he said. "We want this cup."

A disappointing evening for the Naples-based outfit was capped off with an injury to star striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentina international, who bagged a hat-trick against Lazio in his most recent league match, was stretchered off late in the game after succumbing to an ankle injury, though it remains to be seen whether he will fit for the cup decider.

"We are all worried about him and hope it's nothing serious. Higuain is very important to us," Inler said.