Insigne eyes Scudetto success... and the tattoo to match

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne says the Scudetto must be the target at the San Paolo next season, with plans in place to celebrate a Serie A title with a fresh tattoo.

Maurizio Sarri's men finished five points behind six-time defending champions Juventus last term, as a stunning late-season run was not enough to overcome stumbles early in the campaign.

Insigne believes the Partenopei are already the top footballing side in the country, but thinks a ruthless edge has stood between them and glory.

"Sarri has a great idea of football," Insigne told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Everyone says Napoli play the best football in Italy, and we're proud of that, but it's time to win something. That's only right when you play so well.

"Are we ready for the Scudetto? We already showed it last year. We finished a step behind second and five points from first.

"Without those points we dropped with Palermo, Sassuolo and other teams… I'm not saying we'd have won the Scudetto, but we'd have fought to the end.

"So Juventus are closer? I think so, yes. The difference is that they never slip-up against the smaller sides."

Known for his ink-laden arms, Insigne says he has plans in place to commemorate any title triumph with more body art.

"Naples has been waiting for too long. Let's just say I'm ready to get a tattoo… my back is still free…"