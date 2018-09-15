Inter 0 Parma 1: Late Dimarco screamer gives visitors first win back in Serie A

Inter's poor start to the Serie A season continued as Federico Dimarco's stunning late strike saw them suffer a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Parma, who claimed their first win back in the top flight.

Luciano Spalletti's men appeared to kick-start their campaign with a 3-0 win at Bologna before the international break, but they were wasteful in front of goal and ultimately paid the price.

The absence of Mauro Icardi – who could only make the bench due to a recent thigh injury – seemed to be particularly felt in the first half, when Inter crafted several chances but failed to take any.

Parma became more defensively minded after half-time and Inter struggled to break them down, before getting caught out late on.

Dimarco, who previously denied Ivan Perisic a certain goal, struck from long range 11 minutes from time and secured Parma a first win over Inter at San Siro since 1999.