Inter 3 Villarreal 1: Jovetic stunner serves timely reminder of talents

Stevan Jovetic could be on his way out of Inter but the Montenegro international illuminated the Serie A club's 3-1 friendly win over Villarreal with a superb volley.

Jovetic, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla and Villarreal's LaLiga rivals are reportedly interested in a reunion with the forward, who is also understood to have attracted the attention of Marseille.

His sweetly struck scissor-kick after 67 minutes at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme will have done his prospects of a move to pastures new no harm, with the added bonus of Inter's new head coach Luciano Spalletti looking on as an appreciative spectator.

Inter, whose starting line-up featured new recruit and former Villarreal midfielder Borja Valero alongside Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, took a first-half lead through Italy forward Eder.

Fran Escriba's Villarreal begin their Liga campaign at Levante on August 21 and were level at the break through Roberto Soldado, but it had proved an evening to forget for their goalkeeper Andres Fernandez, before Marcelo Brozovic put the result beyond doubt.

| 67' Cool as you like!!! A sweet strike from helps the regain the lead! ! 2-1August 6, 2017

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo saw his free-kick skip through a crowded area and past the far post with Samir Handanovic beaten after Eder spurned an early opening at the other end.

Inter broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, former Sampdoria man Eder capitalising on this occasion as he prodded Antonio Candreva's low cross goalwards and Fernandez fumbled the ball over his line.

The Yellow Submarine were level five minutes before the interval, Soldado pouncing when Handanovic was unable to push Nicola Sansone's volley away from danger.

| HT 1-1 A decent first 45 minutes from the ☑️ Let's push on and get ahead after the interval! August 6, 2017

A second round of Inter substitutions in the 64th minute featured both recent signing Matias Vecino and Jovetic, with the duo combining for their side's second goal.

Again Fernandez was culpable, dragging a mishit clearance straight to Vecino.

There was still plenty for Jovetic to do as his new team-mate sent possession his way, but the former Manchester City man reacted superbly when the ball spun up out of a challenge, arrowing an acrobatic volley into the top corner from 16 yards.

Manu Trigueros lifted a drive over as Villarreal pushed for an elusive equaliser but it was the Nerazzurri who struck in the final minute, club captain Mauro Icardi unpicking Escriba's backline with a fine throughball for Croatia midfielder Brozovic to slot home.