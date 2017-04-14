Inter are a better team than AC Milan – Crespo

Hernan Crespo believes Inter are a better team than AC Milan going into Saturday's crucial derby at San Siro.

Milan are two points clear of Inter in sixth position ahead of a vital Serie A match in the race to secure European football next season.

But Crespo, who represented both clubs during his illustrious playing career, thinks Inter have more quality in their ranks despite coming into the match having collected only one point from their last three games.

"I have thought since the beginning of the season that Inter boast a better squad than AC Milan," Crespo said to Omnisport.

"Since Stefano Pioli's arrival, you can see that reflected on the pitch too. Anything can happen in a 90-minute clash, but Inter are the better team."

Crespo has fond memories of the Milan derby as he did not find there was as much anger between the two sets of supporters in comparison to the world game's other big rivalries.

"Unlike other classic derbies such as Roma v Lazio, River v Boca, Argentina v Brazil, where the final score affects your private life, the outcome of a Milan derby won't affect your life the next day," he said.

"You can still take your sons to school, you can still go shopping to the supermarket - you might still get some jokes from fans, but never crossing the line like in other cities.

"Milan allows you to enjoy football and the derby to the fullest, but as the game ends, you could be happy if you win or sad if you lose, but it is all over."

The first derby this season finished in a 2-2 draw back in November and four of the last eight meetings between the two sides have ended all square.