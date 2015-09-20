Inter are title favourites - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri insisted Inter are favourites to take the Serie A title this season, after his Juventus side earned their first win of the campaign against Genoa.

An own-goal by Eugenio Lamanna and a Paul Pogba penalty gave Juventus a 2-0 win to follow up on their Champions League triumph over Manchester City.

But Allegri refused to get carried away when asked about his team's chances of defending their title after a fourth consecutive crown in 2014-15.

"It's our first Serie A win of the term and we've managed to keep a clean sheet for the first time in a while,” said Allegri.

"It is useless to talk about the Scudetto to Juventus. The ranking does not say that Juventus is the favourite. Who is first? Inter. So Inter are the favourites.

"Inter have won four games out of four and conceded only one goal. They are well equipped to win the Scudetto.

"Today we played a careful game, we defended in an orderly manner without conceding a shot on goal.

"We could have done better, but the team deserved to win. We will now try to reach the top three."

Allegri has a number of injury concerns following his side's success over Genoa, where Alvaro Morata and Mario Mandzukic were both substituted after picking up knocks.

Allegri said: "Morata left the action with an abdominal pain and we'll wait and see what the doctors have to say."