Inter coach Mancini to assess Shaqiri fitness

The Switzerland international was forced off midway through the first half of Inter's 1-1 draw with Cesena on Sunday.

After a 3-1 loss in Germany last Thursday, Inter face a tough task to progress to the quarter-finals, but coach Roberto Mancini says the midfielder will not be rushed if he is not ready.

"I spoke with [doctor Piero] Volpi and we will not take any unnecessary risks," he said on Wednesday.

"But we have 24 hours, he is feeling well but we will assess him."

Last week's defeat to Wolfsburg leaves Inter with a lot to do if they are to reach the last eight, but Mancini remains in positive mood.

"I am always optimistic, sometimes more than I should but as long as there is a chance, we have to believe," he said.

"The players are eager to perform, they want to give a beautiful evening to the fans.

"We have to win 2-0, it's possible, it's not that we're talking about scoring four without a reply. We have to perform, a win would be a boost for the championship as well.

"Every competition Internazionale won included comebacks, some of them were incredible. Also I believe that sooner or later we will enjoy a night without mistakes.

"They [Wolfsburg] are a very good team but anything can happen in one match. They will wait to catch us on the counter but if we take an early lead we would be in a position to control the game."