Inter confirm De Vrij arrival

Stefan de Vrij has joined Inter on a five-year deal, it has been confirmed by the Serie A club.

Netherlands international De Vrij had already confirmed his departure from Lazio at the end of his contract, with the move formally completed on Monday.

Defender De Vrij memorably conceded a penalty for fouling Mauro Icardi on the last day of the 2017-18 season, an incident that directly contributed to Inter qualifying for the Champions League at Lazio's expense.

"It was destiny. All players are professionals, I don't think he fouled me on purpose," Inter captain Icardi said to Mediaset Premium. "He tried to stop me scoring, it was just destiny."

È ufficiale! è nerazzurro! Per lui contratto fino al 2023 July 2, 2018

Inter are also expected to complete the free transfer signing of Kwadwo Asamoah, with the Serie A official website having confirmed he has joined the Nerazzurri.

Asamoah, a versatile player who can feature in defence or midfield, won six successive Serie A titles and four consecutive Coppa Italia trophies at Juve.